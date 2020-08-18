Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently:

8/12/2020 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/12/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.25 to $7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

6/29/2020 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.30 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 159,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Range Resources Corp alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 53.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $310,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.