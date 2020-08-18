Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $293.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $263.00 to $274.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

7/20/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $295.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $277.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.63. 9,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,579. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.32 and its 200 day moving average is $260.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

