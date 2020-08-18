Rio Tinto (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) recently:

8/11/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

7/30/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/29/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

7/24/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/7/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 135,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,580. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 73.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 7.2% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 92,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 91.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

