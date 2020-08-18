Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and $1.07 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008358 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000050 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

