Robert Daino Sells 169,850 Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Stock

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) COO Robert Daino sold 169,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $490,866.50.

Acreage stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Acreage Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.48.

Get Acreage alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACRGF. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acreage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.