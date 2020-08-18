Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 1,073,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,430. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.