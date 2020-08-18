Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $194.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

EL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $213.87. 22,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

