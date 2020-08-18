Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

7/14/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

6/24/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

6/23/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 174,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

