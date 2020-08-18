Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,229 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.