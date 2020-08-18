Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 748 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Caci International worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Caci International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caci International alerts:

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.03. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.