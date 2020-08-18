Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,736 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Celanese worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

