Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 101.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $176.69 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

