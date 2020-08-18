Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of LHC Group worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

