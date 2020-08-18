Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 391,914 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1,380.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

