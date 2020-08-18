Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 74,303 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

