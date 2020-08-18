Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,359 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of New York Times worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New York Times by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,564,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $4,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.