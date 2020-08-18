Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,072 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.38% of Sabre worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 109.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

