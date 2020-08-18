SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $629,460.04

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $629,460.04 and $1.24 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,342,154 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

