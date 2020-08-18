salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,907 shares of company stock valued at $141,699,898. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

