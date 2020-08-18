Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,797.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.