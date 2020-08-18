Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

