Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Sanofi's analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

