Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,659,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 3,176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Santos has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

