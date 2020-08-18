Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 4,820 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.74. 312,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,385. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

