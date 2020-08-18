Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 888 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

