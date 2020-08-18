Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. 68,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,111. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

