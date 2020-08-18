Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,766.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SVLPF remained flat at $$10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Savills has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

