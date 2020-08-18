ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

