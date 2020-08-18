Scotiabank Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

AHOTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.