Scott D. Sandell Sells 250,700 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 250,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $9,895,129.00.

NYSE NET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

