SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $27,135.64 and $321.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

