Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

