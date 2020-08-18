Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 7.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

