SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNES stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 116,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.99. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $28.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

