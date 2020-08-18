Sentinel (SENT) Trading Up 45.6% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Sentinel has a market cap of $5.43 million and $63,426.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000424 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

