Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,255,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 2,646,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.2 days.

SVRGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

