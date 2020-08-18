Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNBY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. Shinsei Bank has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Shinsei Bank

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

