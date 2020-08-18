Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CTBI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,608. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

