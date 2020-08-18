Short Interest in Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Expands By 29.4%

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 461,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.96. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get Adomani alerts:

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.