Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Drops By 55.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the July 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of AGMH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

