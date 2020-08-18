Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Rises By 34.1%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

