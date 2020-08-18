Short Interest in AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 14.4%

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,088,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 10,567,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,058.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AICAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 1,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

