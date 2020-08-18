Short Interest in AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Expands By 11.2%

AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGAAF remained flat at $$22.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. AltaGas Canada has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

