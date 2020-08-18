Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Decreases By 70.1%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AHOTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 22,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,100. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

