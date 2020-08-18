Short Interest in ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Rises By 200.0%

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANSLY traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. ANSELL LTD/S has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $117.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17.

Get ANSELL LTD/S alerts:

About ANSELL LTD/S

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSELL LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSELL LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.