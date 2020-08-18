Short Interest in Aperam SA (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Grows By 16.7%

Aperam SA (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF remained flat at $$20.75 during trading on Tuesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.