Short Interest in Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Expands By 327.3%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 322,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,691. Argitek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

