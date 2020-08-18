Short Interest in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Drops By 15.3%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 395,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,644.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $83,784 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 25,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,207. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ATOM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

