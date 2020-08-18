Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Increases By 24.2%

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $719.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.