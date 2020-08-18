Short Interest in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Declines By 10.2%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 761,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AVCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon Globocare has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

